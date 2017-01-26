The St. Ambrose Academy Reading Institute will work with schools in the Diocese of Madison to help children with dyslexia. Pictured from left are: Kellie Raddell, administrative assistant for the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities; Deb Krebs, director of the institute; Michael Lancaster, superintendent of the Office of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Madison; and Grant Emmel, assistant to the office of vicar general for special projects for the Diocese of Madison. (Catholic Herald photo/Kevin Wondrash) MADISON -- The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities (formerly known as the Apostolate to the Handicapped) recently approved a grant to fund the St. Ambrose Academy Reading Institute. The Reading Institute will help coordinate tutoring for students with dyslexia at diocesan schools by providing student screening, assessments, and training tutors who will then provide one-on-one tutoring for students. The Reading Institute will use a proven tutoring method to provide students with the tools they need to be able to read. First director of the program Deb Krebs, the mother of a child with dyslexia, provided the initiative and energy to develop this program. In response to seeing the frustration her child faced in school, Krebs did a significant amount of research on dyslexia and discovered the Barton Reading and Spelling Program. She became a trained screener and tutor in an effort to assist her child. Based on the success experienced with her child, Krebs offered to assist other children. Krebs will serve as the first director of the Reading Institute. Becoming a part of the diocese The Reading Institute initially will be working with two Catholic schools, but hopes to expand its work to reach students in more Catholic schools in the Diocese of Madison each year. “Being able to read is such an important foundation, not only for students in school, but for everyone throughout their lives,” said Msgr. Larry Bakke, director of the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities. “The Apostolate is pleased to provide the support to start this wonderful program with the hope that it will expand to many additional Catholic schools in the Diocese of Madison. “We are grateful to Deb Krebs, St. Ambrose Academy, and Michael Lancaster, superintendent of the Office of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Madison, and the staff of the Apostolate for their hard work in developing this opportunity that will benefit many students in our Catholic schools.”