Around the Diocese
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
|Two students at St. John the Baptist School in Princeton are looking forward to Catholic Schools Week, which will be celebrated January 29 to February 4 across the country. Pictured here are Macey Weckwerth, left, and Isabella Vang, both first graders at St. John the Baptist School. The theme of the week is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge, and Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses, and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and community members. For more on Catholic Schools Week activities in the Diocese of Madison, see the special section in this week’s paper. Also see Fr. Donald Lange's column and Mary C. Uhler's editorial on the importance of Catholic schools. (Photo by Fr. Dale Grubba)
