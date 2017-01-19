MIDDLETON -- St. Peter Catholic Elementary School, 7129 CR. K, Middleton, will be hosting an open house event on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 9:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

The event is open to all prospective families interested in learning how St. Peter Catholic School promotes a culture of scholarship, service, and salvation.

The morning includes an informational meeting with the principal, an opportunity to observe classes in session, time to talk individually with teachers in their classrooms, and a discussion on St. Peter Catholic School's mission, spiritual opportunities, and an overview of the school programs.

Located just minutes from Madison's west side on Highway K in Middleton, St. Peter Catholic School is celebrating a legacy of 150 years of Catholic faith formation.

The school is currently enrolling for the 2017-2018 school year for three-year-old preschool through fifth grade.

Register now before classroom spaces are full.

For more information, contact the school office at 608-831-4846 or visit www.StPeterMiddleton.org