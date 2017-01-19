STOUGHTON -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter is hosting a square dance on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 in the St. Ann School gym, 323 N. Van Buren. There will be a potluck dinner (no nuts/peanuts) and drinks followed by two hours of guided square dancing by an official square dance caller. There is no cost to attend but free-will donations will be accepted. Registration is requested but not required. Call Amy and Jim at 608-873-1946 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it