Around the Diocese
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
MONONA -- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish will host "Understanding the Impact of Anxiety on Children," a talk by Justin Bangert, MS, LMFT, of the Center for Christian Counseling, Consultation, and Training, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Marian Hall, 4913 Schofield St.
Parents of children of all ages are invited to the discussion about the common and uncommon effects anxiety may have on children.
Bangert will explore biblical concepts and research-proven parenting techniques that help address underlying anxieties before or after they have an impact on a child's life, school, and church experiences.