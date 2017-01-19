MONONA -- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish will host "Understanding the Impact of Anxiety on Children," a talk by Justin Bangert, MS, LMFT, of the Center for Christian Counseling, Consultation, and Training, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Marian Hall, 4913 Schofield St.

Parents of children of all ages are invited to the discussion about the common and uncommon effects anxiety may have on children.