MADISON -- Several workshops are planned for those interested in being an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. One will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison. Another will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Parish, St. Victor Church, 1760 14th St., Monroe. Later this year, a workshop will be held Wednesday, March 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held in the church until 7 p.m. The presentation will begin in the Assembly Hall (downstairs) at 7 p.m. Register at least one week prior to your preferred workshop by going to www.madisondiocese.org/EMHC emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or calling 608-821-3080. In case of inclement weather, call 608-821-3081 or visit www.madisondiocese.org/worship on the day of the workshop for an update.