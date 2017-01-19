MADSON -- Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison announces the appointment of John Kolasinski, OP, as Manager-Parish Administrative Services within the Diocese of Madison.

Kolasinski's primary role will involve the day-to-day management of the consulting services the Office of Finance provides to member parishes, with an emphasis on financial controls, recordkeeping, and investment management.

Kolasinski has worked most recently for two parishes in the Diocese of Charleston.

His work for the Church in Chicago consisted of supporting the bishop, deans, and the pastors in the vicariate and served as a liaison between the archdiocesan chancery and the parishes and schools.

Kolasinski helped conduct parish audits and advised parishes in all areas of financial management, capital project funding, loan repayment, financial controls and grants, parish budgets, and annual reports.

As indicated above by the initials "OP" after his name, Kolasinski is a Third Order Lay Dominican, as is his wife, Jamie.

John and Jamie have recently relocated to Madison from the Charleston area and Jamie has taken a position with the Evangelical Catholic as their accountant.

Kolasinski brings with him 30 years of experience in the field of finance and investment management, the last 10 of which has been in the Church.

The Diocese of Madison is happy to welcome such a well-rounded and faithful professional to the team and we know that his many skills will well serve the diocese and her parishes.