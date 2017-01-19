MADISON -- The Oremus: A Guide to Catholic Prayer small group study will take place at Cathedral Parish, Madison, in the St. Patrick Church Hall, 404 E. Main St., on Wednesdays, Feb. 8 to April 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Oremus study program teaches the essentials of an effective and fruitful prayer life. Over the course of eight weeks, participants will discover how God speaks to them, even in the smallest encounters. Following the tradition of the Catholic Church and the wisdom of the saints, they will learn how to express themselves to God in prayer, and how to hear his voice. In Oremus, they will become aware of God's presence in their life; discover the simple yet profound steps of Catholic prayer; learn how to respond to God and express themselves in prayer; discover how to hear God's voice in Scripture, in their heart, and in ordinary moments; and more. Contact Paul Kachelmeier, group leader, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information or to register by Wednesday, Feb. 1. There is a $20 workbook fee that can be paid at the first session. You may also contact Marc Laudonio, director of evangelization, at 608-257-5000 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it with any questions.