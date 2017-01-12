|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
|
BELOIT -- Knights of Columbus Council 605, serving the Beloit/Clinton cluster parishes, will host its annual Wild Game Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 939 Liberty Ave. in Beloit.
Dinner tickets are a $15 donation each and raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 with a $200 first prize. Dinner and raffle tickets are available from any KC member or by calling Roy Nelson at 608-365-7919.
Tickets will also be available at the door. Carryouts, a cash bar, and other raffles will be available. Snacks and social hour begin at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. and the raffle drawing at 8 p.m.
All are welcome to this unique dining tradition.