BARABOO -- All men are invited to a retreat titled, "Catholic Survival Guide: Keeping the Faith Alive in an Increasingly Secular World," which will take place at Durward's Glen, W11876 McLeisch Rd., on Saturday, Feb. 4.

This year's featured speaker is Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison.

Activities during the day include Mass presided by the bishop, small group discussion, Rosary, Confession, and free time.

The Saturday retreat begins at 8 a.m. and concludes by 3:30 p.m. There is an optional Friday night program beginning at 7 p.m. for those who want to extend their retreat.

Overnight accommodations are available.

To register, visit www.stjosephbaraboo.com and click on the Donate icon, or contact Becky at the St. Joseph Parish office at 608-356-5353.

The cost for Saturday only is $35, or $40 after January 29, and includes continental breakfast and a grilled-steak lunch. Assistance is available.