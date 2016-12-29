MADISON -- New Fires of Hope will be the theme of Church Women United of Madison's 2017 Human Rights Day celebration.

It will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Rd., Madison.

It will include a breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation of the annual Human Rights Award to Steven Schooler, who is retiring after 15 years of service as executive director of Porchlight.

This event, including breakfast, is open to the public and both women and men are invited.

Parking is available and the building is fully accessible.

For more information, call Kathy Bowen at 608-255-1260.