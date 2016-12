MADISON -- Members of the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary will pray the Rosary on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 Rowley Ave.

The evening's program will include Eucharistic Adoration, followed by a one-hour talk by one of the priests or Brothers of the Dominican Order at the Blessed Sacrament Priory, and then the Rosary, with meditations led by Lay Dominicans.