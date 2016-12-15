ASHTON -- Back in June, St. Peter Catholic School in Ashton celebrated its 150th anniversary with a reunion that drew more than 400 former and current students, parishioners, and staff. A commemorative DVD highlighting the anniversary celebration and the history of the school is now available.

The DVD includes graduation photos of all classes from 1920 to the present, historical photos contributed by current and former parishioners, photos taken the day of the reunion, and photos of posters that were created for the event -- more than 800 photos in all. In addition, a 20-minute PowerPoint presentation details school history and the reunion event.

Because of possible copyright issues, music is not included in the PowerPoint presentation. However, recommendations for adding music are included. This is the perfect Christmas gift for school graduates, history buffs, school supporters, and parish families.

The DVD is available for $25 plus $5 shipping with all proceeds going to St. Peter Catholic School. To order, send payment of $30 to St. Peter Catholic School, 7121 CH K, Middleton, WI 53562, or purchase directly at the parish office. Checks should be made out to St. Peter Catholic School.