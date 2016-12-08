PLATTEVILLE -- With Phase 1 complete, having acquired the necessary land while concurrently working with the City of Platteville to secure all the needed approvals, St. Augustine University Parish is moving forward with Phase 2 -- a much-needed student residence. Student residence Presently students struggle to find high-quality, centrally located housing near campus. The proposed $10,000,000 student apartments will assist those upperclassmen, while at the same time offer a virtues-based residence where tomorrow’s leaders can be formed in faith and from which they can serve the campus and larger community. “With fundraising ongoing, we believe it is realistic that we will be able to break ground on the student residence next fall,” said Fr. John Del Priore, SJS, parochial vicar of St. Augustine University Parish. “This means upperclassmen will be able to take up residence here in the fall of 2018, as we want to do this right for the students.” The 2017 plan for breaking ground on the residential component of the overall plan (Phase 2) will allow St. Augustine to maintain its rapidly growing ministry serving the students of UW-Platteville. A modern Newman Center St. Augustine will continue to use the present church and aging Newman Center, as fundraising for Phase 3 continues. Phase 3 consists of building a modern Newman Center providing adequate space along with a traditionally designed church. With continued success in fundraising for the third and final phase, it is possible that the entire project could be completed by the end of 2019. This is especially true if Phase 3 can commence close to, if not during, Phase 2 construction, avoiding prolonged construction disruptions and allowing St. Augustine to capitalize on cost savings that come from simultaneous construction. Yielding fruits As with any ministry, campus ministry can be measured by the fruits it yields. St. Augustine University Parish and the Newman Center programming have been amazingly successful spiritually. In recent years, vocations have been booming, with seven young men discerning priesthood for three dioceses; many holy marriages formed here; and four FOCUS missionaries and two campus ministers recruited here late last year. Also, several student leaders at St. Augustine have gone on to become religious educators throughout the region and country. For more information, contact Steve Davies, development director at St. Augustine University Parish and Catholic Newman Center, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-220-2088.