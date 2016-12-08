|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Dec. 08, 2016 -- 12:00 AM
|
FORT ATKINSON -- St. Joe's 55-PLUS Group will have its annual Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Joseph Parish Hall.
The group will gather at 1 p.m. for cheese, crackers, and punch and to mingle.
Baked ham, coffee, and lemonade will be provided for the potluck lunch scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass.
After enjoying the luncheon, the Fort Atkinson Community Guitar Club will entertain the group with their unique blend of guitar music.
Santa Claus will appear and delight the St. Joseph School kindergartners with his appearance. Call Mary Strohbusch at 920-568-3634 with questions.