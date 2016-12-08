FORT ATKINSON -- St. Joe's 55-PLUS Group will have its annual Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Joseph Parish Hall.

The group will gather at 1 p.m. for cheese, crackers, and punch and to mingle.

Baked ham, coffee, and lemonade will be provided for the potluck lunch scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass.

Santa Claus will appear and delight the St. Joseph School kindergartners with his appearance. Call Mary Strohbusch at 920-568-3634 with questions.