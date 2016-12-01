Banner
Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols Print E-mail
Thursday, Dec. 01, 2016 -- 12:00 AM

BARABOO -- St. Joseph Parish will present an Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols, "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 304 East St. All are invited to take one hour to spend with the Lord.

Participants will pray the ancient O Antiphons, prophetic promises of salvation. These have been sung with the Canticle of Mary since the sixth century. Each antiphon highlights a title for the Messiah taken from the Hebrew Scriptures.

Advent is a time of preparation to celebrate the birth of our Lord. Come, pray, and sing together to help focus this precious season of preparation for the Lord.
 
