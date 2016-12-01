MONTELLO -- St. John the Baptist Parish in Montello and Good Shepherd Parish in Westfield will present an evening of "Lessons and Carols" on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church in Montello.

The St. John the Baptist and Good Shepherd Choirs will unite to provide musical presentations. Students from the religious education program at both parishes will also participate.

Both parishes extend a warm invitation for everyone to join them for this special celebration. For more information, call the parish office at 608-297-7423.