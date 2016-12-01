KIELER -- A Kairos TEC (Together Encountering Christ) retreat will be coming to Immaculate Conception Parish in Kieler December 28 to 30. Open to all from juniors in high school and older, TEC is an intergenerational movement of the Catholic Church designed to help meet the spiritual needs of Catholic Christians. Each TEC retreat proclaims the Paschal Mystery: the death, resurrection, and mission of Christ. Participants not only hear about the Paschal Mystery, but they also experience it. A TEC retreat is Scriptural, gives a well-defined overview of Catholic doctrine, presents the attractiveness of the liturgy, and brings the Gospel message alive through the witness of a community of people centered around the truths embodied by Jesus Christ. For more information, go to www.kairostec.org or contact Shannon Davies, director, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it