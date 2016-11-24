MADISON -- Wisconsin Catholic Conference (WCC) Executive Director Kim Wadas has announced the appointment of Larry Haas of Waunakee as associate director for education and health care policy. He began his duties October 1.

Haas earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Norbert College in De Pere and his Master's Degree in Business Management from Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee.

The majority of his career was with American Family Insurance, but more recently he worked for Minacs, USA, in Milwaukee and CUNA Mutual Group in Madison. Haas and his wife, Cindy, have three sons: Andrew, Jonathan, and Daniel.

"We are extremely excited to have Larry serve as our new associate director for education and health care," noted Wadas. "His commitment to faith, combined with his experience of dealing with health care issues, will prove extremely valuable in addressing the wealth of policy issues we address at the WCC."

In addition to being a St. Norbert and Cardinal Stritch graduate, Haas has extensive personal experience with Catholic education as a graduate of Our Lady Queen of Peace Elementary School and Edgewood High School, both in Madison.

"It is a blessing to be able to blend my business and health care background with my Catholic faith by serving the Wisconsin Catholic Conference and Catholics statewide especially with ever changing issues associated with education and health care policy," he said.

Haas is a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Waunakee, where he served two terms on the Parish Council and lectors on Sundays. He also volunteers at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, serving meals to the hungry and homeless and regularly donates platelets (apheresis) to the Red Cross for cancer patients.