MADISON -- Two dozen years of experience in outreach and management are some of the strong leadership skills Judith Metzger will provide as the new director of the day resource center for the homeless at 615 E. Washington Ave. near downtown Madison. Metzger has been hired to operate the center when it opens next year by Catholic Charities Madison, who is in a partnership with Dane County. "I am impressed by the high standards and commitment to excellence in delivering widespread services to individuals and families in need," Metzger said. "The day resource center for the homeless will forge new territory for Catholic Charities Madison and presents me with an extraordinary opportunity. I feel privileged to be part of this new venture and am eager to learn from and work with others who are committed to this ambitious project." Her experience Metzger, who has advanced degrees in psychology and counseling, is an expert at facilitating people-to-people programs by coordinating efforts, ideas, and strategies across diverse groups. Her recent hands-on experience includes managing a 26,000 square-foot center for young adults with more than 1,000 visitors a year who use it for study or for fellowship, along with recruiting and directing volunteers supporting the work at the center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Working with winter center Metzger, a Madison resident, will gain immediate knowledge by working with Bethel Lutheran as part of a collaborative agreement with Catholic Charities Madison to operate the Winter Day Resource Center located within the church at 312 Wisconsin Ave. in Madison. It will allow Metzger to make a smooth transition in support of the goals for Dane County and the management of the day resource center for the homeless when it opens its doors in the summer of 2017. Day resource center Dane County purchased the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce 13,000-square-foot, two-story building on E. Washington Ave. for $1.75 million. The building is being renovated at an estimated cost of $1 million. It is hoped that the day resource center will offer support for those suffering from poverty; refuge from the elements; referrals to appropriate services; and direct services such as a computer lab, laundry, showers, and storage. Catholic Charities has been holding neighborhood information meetings for input on the center and is working with other providers to collaborate on services.