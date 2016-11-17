STOUGHTON -- Mike Donahue and Diane Neumeyer will share their faith journeys as part of the Our Faith Stories series at St. Ann Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall. The theme of Donahue’s talk is "To strive or not to strive for the Kingdom, that is the question." Neumeyer, who lost her husband when her children were very young, will discuss how God helps loved ones through the process of death, as well as helps those left behind deal with their grief and continuing with life.