MIDDLETON -- St. Bernard Parish in Middleton will hold its "Surge of the Heart" parish mission Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, Nov. 27, 28, and 29, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Jon Leonetti, international Catholic speaker, radio host, and best-selling author of two books, will lead the mission in the church located at 2015 Parmenter St. Leonetti will give both practical and effective ways to live, know, and grow in the Catholic faith. He will share stories of some of the greatest people to walk the planet, the saints, and he will challenge participants to better fall in love and stay in love with God. Following the presentation, refreshments will be served in the parish center. For more information, call 608-831-6531.