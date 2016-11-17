This column is the bishop’s communication with the faithful of the Diocese of Madison. Any wider circulation reaches beyond the intention of the bishop. Dear Friends, We find ourselves in the wake of an election season that has divided our country, broken friendships, and even estranged families to an extent I’ve never witnessed in my life. Now, engaging in and taking the human science/art of politics seriously is an objectively good thing. But that anyone would or could allow their politics, a candidate, or an election to keep them from talking to a friend or loved one, for any period of time, or to “unfriend” someone is beyond my comprehension. No political candidate is the Messiah We need to remind ourselves, and those we know and love, that no political candidate is the Messiah and that regardless of who wins any election, Jesus Christ is still King of the Universe. We can never allow ourselves to forget this truth. By our Baptism and the strength that comes through Confirmation, the Lord has given us everything we need to know, love, and serve Him in this life, and, to be happy with Him forever in the next. He has given us all the graces we need to help Him heal the many divisions that exist through our flawed human systems and our selfishness. We need to have the humility to put our faith and hope in Him and not in our temporal leaders, because they will always disappoint. Likewise, we need to have the courage to stand up and proclaim that only Christ is King: He is the source and — the only hope that will not disappoint. Holy Spirit prevents discouragement Too many right now have allowed themselves to become discouraged. Their hopes have been dashed and, whether intentional or not, it is because too many have put their hopes in flawed human candidates for political office. This will always lead to discouragement. But, as most of you have heard me say, the Holy Spirit makes us “discouragement proof” through the outpouring of His gifts in the Sacrament of Confirmation. Don’t ever forget that! He has given you what you need to have real hope in this life and to live a happy, holy, and faith-filled life, despite how political realities shift. Jesus Christ alone is King As a nation, we need to remind ourselves that Jesus Christ alone is King, that no president or other governor will save us. We need to remind others of this in charity and allow ourselves to forgive where necessary. Let’s tap into those graces given to us in Baptism, Confirmation, and the Eucharist, and allow them to change us, to “infect” our friends and loved ones, and slowly to change our culture from one seemingly rooted in division and derision. The more we are together in faith and hope in the King of Kings, the closer we will be to one another, regardless of our political ideologies. Thank you for reading this. May God bless each one of you. Praised be Jesus Christ!