It is our sad duty to inform you of the death of Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison. Bishop Morlino died Saturday, November 24th, at a pproximately 9:15 p.m. at St. Mary Hospital in Madison at the age of 71. Funeral plans are pending and more information will be posted when available. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.