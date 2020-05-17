Msgr. James Bartylla, Vicar General, announces the following priest appointments made by Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, effective Saturday, July 11, 2020, unless otherwise specifically stated, and announced at weekend Masses of Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and May 17, 2020. • Rev. Msgr. Thomas Baxter, resignation from pastor, Good Shepherd Parish, Madison, in accordance with canon 538 §1, to pastor emeritus. • Rev. Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt, resignation from pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie, in accordance with canon 538 §1, to pastor emeritus, and resignation from parochial administrator, Saint Peter Parish, Madison, remaining as Spiritual Advisor, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. • Rev. Fr. David Carrano, to pastor, Good Shepherd Parish, Madison, per canon 522, from pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg. • Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Wendler, V.F., to pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg, per canon 522, from pastor, Saint Bernard Parish and Saint Henry Parish, Watertown, and from Vicar Forane of the Jefferson Vicariate Forane, due to no longer holding an office for the care of souls in the Jefferson Vicariate Forane. • Rev. Fr. Vincent Brewer, to pastor, Saint Bernard Parish and Saint Henry Parish, Watertown, per canon 522, from pastor, Saint Olaf Parish, DeForest, and Saint Joseph Parish, East Bristol. • Rev. Fr. Timothy Renz, to pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Fort Atkinson, per canon 522, from parochial administrator, Saint Joseph Parish, Fort Atkinson, and to Vicar Forane of the Jefferson Vicariate Forane, per canon 554, with a term to expire on October 2, 2022, subject to renewal. • Rev. Fr. Jared Holzhuter, to pastor, Saint Olaf Parish, DeForest, and Saint Joseph Parish, East Bristol, per canon 522, from parochial vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Baraboo, and chaplain, Camp Gray. • Rev. Fr. Eric Sternberg, to chaplain, Camp Gray, per canon 565, remaining as pastor, St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells. • Very Rev. Fr. Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos, JCL, to parochial vicar, St. Paul University Parish, Madison, per canon 545, from parochial vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Waunakee, and Saint Mary of the Lake Parish, Westport, remaining as Judicial Vicar, Diocese of Madison Tribunal. • Rev. Fr. Miroslaw Szynal, to parochial vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Waunakee, and Saint Mary of the Lake Parish, Westport, per canon 545, from parochial vicar, Saint Bernard Parish and Saint Henry Parish, Watertown. • (Rev. Fr.) Michael Johnson, to parochial vicar, Saint Bernard Parish and Saint Henry Parish, Watertown, per canon 545, based upon ordination to the presbyterate. • (Rev. Fr.) Vincent Racanelli, to parochial vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Waunakee, and Saint Mary of the Lake Parish, Westport, per canon 545, based upon ordination to the presbyterate. • Rev. Fr. Thomas Kelley, to pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie, per canon 522, from pastor, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains. • Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski, to pastor, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains, per canon 522, from pastor, Blessed Trinity Parish, Lodi, remaining as Director of the Office of Continuing Formation of Priests. • Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker, to pastor, Blessed Trinity Parish, Lodi, per canon 522, from parochial vicar, Saint John Vianney Parish, Janesville, remaining as Diocesan Ethicist. • Rev. Fr. Peter Lee, to parochial vicar, Saint John Vianney Parish, Janesville, per canon 545, from parochial vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg. • Rev. Fr. John Sasse, resignation from pastor, St. Christopher Parish, Verona, in accordance with canon 538 §1, effective immediately, to personal leave of absence. • Rev. Fr. Scott Emerson, to parochial administrator, Saint Christopher Parish, Verona, per canon 539, effective immediately until Saturday, July 11, 2020, remaining as parochial administrator, Saint Maria Goretti Parish, Madison. • Rev. Fr. William Van Wagner, to parochial vicar, Saint Christopher Parish, per canon 545, effective immediately until Saturday, July 11, 2020, remaining as parochial vicar, Saint Maria Goretti Parish, Madison. • Rev. Fr. Robert Butz, to pastor, Saint Christopher Parish, Verona, per canon 522, from pastor, Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville. • Rev. Msgr. Daniel Ganshert, to pastor, Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville, per canon 522, from pastor, Saint Stephen Parish, Clinton. • Rev. Fr. Andrew Showers, to pastor, Saint Stephen Parish, Clinton, per canon 522, from parochial vicar, Saint Paul University Parish, Madison. • Rev. Fr. Drew Olson, to parochial administrator, Saint Patrick Parish, Janesville, per canon 539, from parochial vicar, Saint William Parish and Saint Patrick Parish, Janesville. • Rev. Fr. James Leeser, from parochial administrator, Saint Patrick Parish, Janesville, per canon 539, remaining as pastor, Saint William Parish, Janesville. • Rev. Fr. Grant Thies, to parochial administrator, Saint Peter Parish, Madison, per canon 539, from parochial vicar, St. Peter Parish, Madison. • Rev. Fr. Richard Litzau, O.P., to parochial vicar, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Madison, per canon 545, after presentation of the candidate, per canon 682, §1, by Rev. Fr. James Marchionda, OP, Prior Provincial of the Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Albert the Great, to Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, from Pastor, Saint Thomas More Newman Center, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri. • (Rev. Fr.) Enan Zelinski, to parochial vicar, Saint Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells, per canon 545, based upon ordination to the presbyterate, with subsequent return for the 2020-2021 academic year to continuing Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College, Rome. • (Rev. Fr.) Timothy Mergen, to parochial vicar, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Monroe, per canon 545, based upon ordination to the presbyterate, with subsequent return for the 2020-2021 academic year to continuing Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College, Rome. •Rev. Fr. Brian Dulli, from chaplain, Diocese of Madison Catholic Committee on Scouting, remaining as pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Cottage Grove. • Rev. Fr. Stephen Brunner, to chaplain, Diocese of Madison Catholic Committee on Scouting, per canon 565, remaining as parochial vicar, Saint Dennis Parish, Madison. • Rev. Fr. Peter Auer, to pastor, Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Green Lake, per canon 522, from parochial administrator, Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Green Lake. Msgr. James Bartylla, Vicar General, on behalf of Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, also announces the following: • Rev. Mr. Michael Wanta, to parish deacon summer assignment, Saint John Vianney Parish, Janesville. Msgr. James Bartylla

Vicar General