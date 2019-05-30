Msgr. James Bartylla, Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Madison, in consultation with the Bishop-Elect of Madison, Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, announces the following priest appointments, effective Saturday, July 13, 2019, unless otherwise specifically stated, and announced at weekend Masses of Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, 2019:

• Rev. Fr. Michelu Ragola, from parochial administrator, Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Green Lake, as an extern priest from the Diocese of Nellore, effective immediately, with no pending assignment.

• Very Rev. Fr. David Greenfield, V.F., to parochial administrator, Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Green Lake, per canon 539, effective immediately until July 13, 2019, remaining as pastor, All Saints Parish, Berlin.

• Rev. Fr. Peter Auer, to parochial administrator, Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Green Lake, per canon 539, from pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Fort Atkinson.

• Rev. Fr. Timothy Renz, to parochial administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Fort Atkinson, per canon 539, from pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Janesville.

• Rev. Fr. James Leeser, to parochial administrator, St. Patrick Parish, Janesville, per canon 539, remaining as pastor, St. William Parish, Janesville.

• Rev. Fr. Drew Olson, to parochial vicar, St. William Parish, Janesville, and St. Patrick Parish, Janesville, per canon 545, from Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

• Rev. Fr. Scott Emerson, from part-time Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, remaining as parochial administrator, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison, and remaining as part-time canonist, Tribunal of the Diocese of Madison.

• Rev. Fr. Gregory Ihm, returning to Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, and remaining as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Madison.

• Rev. Fr. Peter Lee, to parochial vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg, per canon 545, from Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

• Rev. Fr. Joji Reddy Allam, to parochial vicar, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Madison, per canon 545, from parochial vicar, St. Dennis Parish, Madison.

• (Rev. Fr.) Stephen Brunner, to parochial vicar, St. Dennis Parish, Madison, per canon 545, based upon ordination to the presbyterate.

• (Rev. Fr.) William Van Wagner, to parochial vicar, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison, per canon 545, based upon ordination to the presbyterate.

Msgr. James Bartylla, Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Madison, in consultation with the Bishop-Elect of Madison, Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, also announces the following:

• (Rev. Mr.) Michael Johnson, to parish deacon summer assignment, St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville, effective upon ordination to the diaconate.

• (Rev. Mr.) Vincent Racanelli, to parish deacon summer assignment, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison, effective upon ordination to the diaconate.

Msgr. James Bartylla

Diocesan Administrator