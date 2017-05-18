Msgr. James Bartylla, Vicar General, announces the following priest appointments made by Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, effective Saturday, July 15, 2017, unless otherwise specifically stated, and announced at weekend Masses of Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and May 14, 2017. • Rev. Msgr. Michael Burke, V.F., resignation from pastor due to health reasons, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison, in accordance with canon 538 §1, to pastor emeritus, and from Vicar Forane of the Madison Vicariate Forane, due to no longer holding an office for the care of souls in the Madison Vicariate Forane. • Rev. Fr. Thomas Gillespie, resignation from pastor, St. Isidore Parish, Hollandale, in accordance with canon 538 §1, to pastor emeritus. Msgr. James Bartylla, Vicar General, announces the following priest appointments made by Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, effective Saturday, July 15, 2017, unless otherwise specifically stated, and announced at weekend Masses of Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and May 14, 2017.

• Rev. Msgr. Michael Burke, V.F., resignation from pastor due to health reasons, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison, in accordance with canon 538 §1, to pastor emeritus, and from Vicar Forane of the Madison Vicariate Forane, due to no longer holding an office for the care of souls in the Madison Vicariate Forane. • Rev. Fr. Thomas Gillespie, resignation from pastor, St. Isidore Parish, Hollandale, in accordance with canon 538 §1, to pastor emeritus. • Rev. Fr. Robert Evenson, to parochial administrator for a one-year period, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Madison, per canon 539, as an extern priest from the Archdiocese of Seattle. • Very Rev. Fr. Randy Timmerman, V.F., to Vicar Forane of the Madison Vicariate Forane, per canon 554, with a term to expire on October 2, 2017, subject to renewal, remaining as pastor, St. Dennis Parish, Madison. • Rev. Fr. Paul Eruva, to parochial administrator, St. Isidore Parish, Hollandale, per canon 539, from parochial administrator, St. Faustina Parish, Pardeeville, and Holy Family Parish, Markesan. • Rev. Fr. Marcin Kordel, CRL, to parochial administrator, St. Faustina Parish, Pardeeville, and Holy Family Parish, Markesan, per canon 539, as an extern priest of the Religious Institute of the Canons Regular of the Lateran, from pastoral duties at St. Michael Parish, Birmingham, in the Archdiocese of Birmingham (England). • Very Rev. Fr. Richard Heilman, V.F., to pastor, St. Mary Parish, Pine Bluff, per canon 522, with a term equal to the remaining term of the original appointment, from pastor, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Mt. Horeb, and St. Mary Parish, Pine Bluff. • Rev. Fr. Chahm Gahng, to pastor, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Mt. Horeb, per 522, for a term of six years with the possibility of renewal, from parochial vicar, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie. • Rev. Fr. Alex Carmel, to parochial vicar, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie, per canon 545, from parochial vicar, St. Bernard Parish and St. Henry Parish, Watertown. • Rev. Fr. Savio Yerasani, to parochial vicar, St. Bernard Parish and St. Henry Parish, Watertown, per canon 545, as an extern priest from the Diocese of Nellore, India. • Rev. Fr. John Bosco Pudhota, return to Diocese of Nellore, India at end of extern term in the Diocese of Madison, from parochial administrator, Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Darlington. • Rev. Fr. Joji Reddy Thirumalareddy, to parochial administrator, Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Darlington, per canon 539, from outside parochial assignment in the Archdiocese of Chicago for the Diocese of Warangal, India. • Rev. Fr. Christopher Gernetzke, to Priest Secretary and Master of Ceremonies to the Bishop of Madison, from parochial vicar, St. Joseph Parish, Baraboo, and chaplain, Camp Gray. • Rev. Fr. Gregory Ihm, remaining as Director of the Office of Vocations of the Diocese of Madison, from Master of Ceremonies to the Bishop of Madison and Director of the Office of Vocations. • Rev. Fr. Jared Holzhuter, to parochial vicar, St. Joseph Parish, Baraboo, per canon 545, and chaplain, Camp Gray, per canon 565, based on upcoming ordination to the priesthood. • Rev. Fr. William Vernon, to pastor, St. Clement Parish, Lancaster, per canon 522, for a term of six years with the possibility of renewal, from pastor, St. Christopher Parish, Verona. • Rev. Fr. John Sasse, to pastor, St. Christopher Parish, Verona, per canon 522, for a term of six years with the possibility of renewal, from pastor, St. Clement Parish, Lancaster. • Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker, to parochial vicar, St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville, per canon 545, with continuation of graduate Licentiate studies in the non-residential Bioethics program at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome • Rev. Fr. Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos, to parochial vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, Waunakee, and St. Mary of the Lake, Westport, per canon 545, and canonist, Tribunal of the Diocese of Madison, from graduate Licentiate studies in Canon Law while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. • Rev. Fr. Luke Syse, to parochial vicar, St. Paul University Parish, Madison, per canon 545, based on upcoming ordination to the priesthood. • Rev. Fr. Diego Cuevas, to in-residence at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison, while pursuing a chaplaincy position in the nationwide Veterans Administration hospital system, from diocesan chaplain, University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics, effective Wednesday, July 19, 2017. • Rev. Fr. Steve Kortendick, to diocesan chaplain, University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics, per canon 565, from pastor, St. Jerome Parish, Columbus, and St. Patrick Parish, Doylestown, effective Wednesday, July 19, 2017. • Rev. Fr. Garrett Kau, to pastor, St. Jerome Parish, Columbus, and St. Patrick Parish, Doylestown, per canon 522, for a term of six years with the possibility of renewal, from pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, Boscobel, effective Wednesday, July 19, 2017. • Rev. Fr. Faustino Ruiz, SJS, to pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, Boscobel, per canon 522, for a term of six years with the possibility of renewal, from pastor, St. Mary Parish Platteville, and St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville, effective Wednesday, July 19, 2017. • Rev. Fr. John Blewett, SJS, to pastor St. Mary Parish, Platteville, per canon 522, for a term of six years with the possibility of renewal, from pastor, Divine Mercy Parish, Sauk City, Holy Cross Parish, Mazomanie, and St. Norbert Parish, Roxbury. • Rev. Fr. John Del Priore, SJS, to parochial administrator, St. Augustine University Parish, per canon 539, from parochial vicar, St. Mary Parish Platteville, and St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville. • Rev. Fr. Miguel Galvez, SJS, to parochial administrator, Divine Mercy Parish, Sauk City, Holy Cross Parish, Mazomanie, and St. Norbert Parish, Roxbury, per canon 539, from parochial administrator, Queen of All Saints Parish, Fennimore. • Rev. Fr. Alex Navarro, SJS, to pastor, Queen of All Saints Parish, Fennimore, per canon 522, for a term of six years with the possibility of renewal, from parochial vicar, Queen of All Saints Parish, Fennimore, St. Mary Parish Platteville, and St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville. • Rev. Fr. James Kotch, SJS, to parochial vicar, per canon 545, Divine Mercy Parish, Sauk City, Holy Cross Parish, Mazomanie, and St. Norbert Parish, Roxbury. • Rev. Fr. Cristobal Padilla, SJS, to parochial vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, Boscobel, St. Mary Parish, Platteville, St. Augustine Parish, Platteville, and Queen of All Saints Parish, Fennimore, per canon 545, from parochial vicar, St. Mary Parish, Platteville, St. Augustine Parish, Platteville, Queen of All Saints Parish, Fennimore, Divine Mercy Parish, Sauk City, Holy Cross Parish, Mazomanie, and St. Norbert Parish, Roxbury. • Rev. Fr. Simon Felix Michalski, O.P., to St. Dominic Priory and Studentate, St. Louis, based on election as its Prior, from parochial vicar, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Madison, and Prior, Blessed Sacrament Priory, Madison, effective June 2017. • Rev. Fr. Samuel Hakeem, O.P., to parochial vicar, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Madison, per canon 545, effective June 2017, based on upcoming ordination to the priesthood on May 20, 2017. • Rev. Fr. Scott Emerson, to parochial vicar, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg, per canon 545, effective upon return from studies for the academic year in Rome, and serving as parochial administrator during the summer sabbatical period of Rev. Fr. David Carrano, Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Reedsburg, with Fr. Emerson’s subsequent return for the 2017-2018 academic year to continue Licentiate studies in Canon Law while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. • Rev. Fr. Andrew Showers, to parochial vicar, St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells, per canon 545, effective upon return from studies for the academic year in Rome, based on upcoming ordination to the priesthood, with subsequent return for the 2017-2018 academic year to continuing Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. Msgr. James Bartylla, Vicar General, on behalf of Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, also announces the following: • Rev. Mr. Peter Lee, to parish deacon summer assignment, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie. • Rev. Mr. Grant Thies, to parish deacon summer assignment, St. William Parish, Janesville.