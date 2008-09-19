MADISON -- Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison issued the following statement on June 5 regarding the death of George Floyd and the steps forward towards healing and justice: "I join my voice to so many others in condemning the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Such actions of shocking violence have no place in our society. The Church has always upheld the dignity of the human person, the right to life, and the right to safety. When we recognize every individual as a brother or sister, we begin to build a culture of life and a civilization of love. "All people of good will mourn with the family of George Floyd and all who have lost loved ones to injustice and violence. While peaceful protest is justified, violence against others and their property is not. In a culture of anger, conflict, pain, and suffering, only the love of God can truly transform hearts and minds, as we seek human flourishing and the common good. "Racism is always a sin. This moment challenges all of us to examine our own consciences and to root out all prejudice, bias, and hatred. Our society can and will, by the grace of God, overcome the injustices with which this sin infects our community if we stand together proclaiming the dignity of every human person, created in the image and likeness of God, and together build a culture of life in which every person is welcomed, respected, and loved. "I thank our civic leaders, police, firefighters, National Guard, and all citizens of good will who have heroically responded in difficult and often dangerous circumstances to protect precious lives in our local community. "Lifting up and living our human rights and responsibilities; acting in solidarity with others; offering concrete concern for the poor and suffering; and working for a society of justice, peace, mercy, and compassion will change the world. The love of God is the mighty force that can heal and transform the injustice, suffering, poverty, and divisions that afflict us."