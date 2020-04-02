In these challenging times, I want to thank everyone -- our priests, deacons, Religious, lay leaders, and faithful for your trust in the Lord, understanding of this unique situation in the life of the Church, your fidelity to prayer, and loving perseverance in the face of adversity. I am very grateful for everyone who continues to be generous in their support of our diocese and parishes. As you can imagine, parish donations have dropped off significantly since the health restrictions have begun. Parishioners who donate through envelopes or cash in the offertory at Mass can no longer do so in the same way. Some parishes have seen more than a 50 percent decline in Sunday giving recently. Yet, expenses have essentially stayed the same. We want to pay our employees, both in our parishes and schools through this very difficult time. Utilities and other regular bills still need attention. I am certainly very aware that many people are experiencing financial straits themselves these days and may not be able to be as generous to the Church as in the past. This time is very stressful for many people. But if you can give, we humbly ask that you continue, either by mailing in your contribution to the parish or giving online. Many of our parishes already have online giving capacity, but for those who do not, the diocese now has a platform to enable everyone to make contributions to their parishes. The diocese does not retain this money at all; it goes directly to the parish that the donor designates. To give online, go to https://madisondiocese.org/parishgive If we each do what we can, our parishes and schools will remain vital and flourishing communities of faith and action, even in this moment of struggle. God will see us through this! Perhaps one of the blessings of this pandemic is our increased awareness of how much we need God, the Church, the sacraments, and each other to make our successful journey through life. There is certainly no shortage of faith, hope, and love in our diocese. For such graces and blessings, I daily praise and thank the Lord! +Donald J. Hying

Bishop of Madison